Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Unitedtechnologiescorp (UTX) Holder Fayez Sarofim & Company Increased Its Stake by $852,150 as Shares Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $136.19 lastly. It is down 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Unitedtechnologiescorp (UTX) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.24 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Unitedtechnologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $136.53. About 84,765 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $19.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generalmillsinc (NYSE:GIS) by 116,203 shares to 36,367 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorganchase&Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 43,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Intelcorporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,386 shares to 41,291 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.53 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.