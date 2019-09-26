Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Raised Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake; Shorts at J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Lowered By 2.57%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) had a decrease of 2.57% in short interest. JBHT’s SI was 4.69 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.57% from 4.82M shares previously. With 1.17M avg volume, 4 days are for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s short sellers to cover JBHT’s short positions. The SI to J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc’s float is 5.45%. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $114.16. About 159,600 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) stake by 63.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired 14,882 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 38,170 shares with $1.47 million value, up from 23,288 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation now has $32.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 2.53 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 1.05% more from 78.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 40 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg holds 0.03% or 71,268 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Mufg Americas reported 0.22% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.09% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 44,405 shares. Daiwa Inc reported 0% stake. 71 were reported by Sun Life Inc. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 6,729 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). The California-based Aperio Grp Lc has invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 26,720 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Cwm Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Kentucky Retirement Systems has 4,051 shares.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $12.19 billion. It operates through four divisions: Intermodal , Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truck (JBT). It has a 26.51 P/E ratio. The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services.

Among 5 analysts covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $113.17’s average target is -0.87% below currents $114.16 stock price. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 4. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 9.50% above currents $39.28 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Monday, September 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 11. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Monday, September 9. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37.7 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 3 report. Barclays Capital maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco holds 0% or 173 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Finance reported 7,376 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 6,174 shares. Moreover, Barnett Company has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1,642 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 20,106 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Rodgers Brothers reported 7,109 shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited accumulated 0.15% or 3,890 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 9,382 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 917,223 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 70,000 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research holds 47,810 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Meyer Handelman owns 233,494 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio.

