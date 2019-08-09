Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Raised Its Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $485,716; As Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Declined, Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Increased Position by $485,716

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 2.95 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 457,011 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.86 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 85,665 were reported by Acadian Asset Ltd. Palisade Asset Management holds 55,660 shares. Chase Counsel reported 4,205 shares. Regions Corporation invested in 771,213 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Cibc Ww Incorporated holds 0% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha accumulated 3,150 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 907,358 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust holds 1.26% or 18,524 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 57,257 shares. Tru Department Mb Bank N A has 96 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Lc reported 25,515 shares stake. Goelzer Investment Management reported 70,976 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 0.18% or 52,571 shares in its portfolio.

