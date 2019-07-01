Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $365,904; Shares Declined; Joho Capital Decreased Its Stake in Hexcel New (HXL) by $18.69 Million as Market Value Declined

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 270,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 423,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.26M, down from 693,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 172,727 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 8.16M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston holds 26,994 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 516 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab invested in 0.07% or 489,222 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 25,636 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Highland Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,494 shares. The New York-based Art Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Moreover, Lateef Invest Mgmt LP has 4.35% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 371,564 shares. Strategic Financial Serv has 0.58% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 60,532 shares. Ent Finance Services Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 73 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa invested in 594,175 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Company has 13,532 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 22,681 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Northern Trust Corp reported 464,495 shares stake.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.75 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.55M for 22.70 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.95% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 14.02 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,391 shares to 34,946 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

