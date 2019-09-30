Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $884,735; Share Price Rose; International Value Advisers Has Boosted Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Stake

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46 million, up from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.09% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 564,399 shares traded or 534.01% up from the average. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 29,269 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Cognios Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 1.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.69% or 8.47 million shares in its portfolio. America First Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10 shares. Uss Inv Limited accumulated 92,000 shares. Tanaka Cap Management Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking owns 0.78% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.64M shares. Drexel Morgan And Co owns 14,692 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Gp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,920 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,141 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Horrell Mgmt reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,256 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 69,851 shares. Beaconlight Capital Limited Company invested 1.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,800 shares to 62,436 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,712 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 917,703 shares to 16.73 million shares, valued at $225.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 107,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).