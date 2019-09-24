Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $884,735; As Vail Resorts (MTN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Boosted Position

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 292.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 8,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 11,522 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 2,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $236.4. About 182,765 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS REPORTS CERTAIN SKI SEASON METRICS FOR SEASON-TO-DATE PERIOD ENDED APRIL 15, 2018; 28/04/2018 – Places like Vail, Colorado and far-flung international destinations in Thailand and Iceland are also joining the push; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES 1-TIME, PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $64.6 MLN; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – SEASON-TO-DATE SKI SCHOOL REVENUE WAS UP 3.4% AND DINING REVENUE WAS DOWN 1.4%; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $132.02. About 7.69M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welbilt Inc by 175,360 shares to 259,702 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 41,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,740 shares, and cut its stake in Ryerson Hldg Corp (NYSE:RYI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold MTN shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 35.68 million shares or 2.92% less from 36.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 5,292 shares. Sandler Capital Management accumulated 69,709 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Levin Strategies LP stated it has 3,210 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 822 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 0.03% stake. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). International Investors owns 706,043 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bridges Inv holds 0.02% or 1,792 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking reported 0.03% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 29,241 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 9,752 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Co holds 26,400 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 21,307 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset, Japan-based fund reported 367,766 shares. Whittier Communications invested 1.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 673,983 shares. Fragasso reported 26,745 shares. 123,714 were reported by Grandfield & Dodd. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability holds 1.87 million shares. Bp Public Limited reported 257,100 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual has 51,393 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Df Dent & Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 5,107 shares. Kentucky-based Alphamark Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northern Tru Corporation holds 25.51M shares. West Oak Capital Lc accumulated 4,910 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Cim Ltd Liability has 4.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 87,784 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech stated it has 343,819 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Lc accumulated 40,790 shares.

