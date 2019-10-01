Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Siga Technologies (SIGA) Sellers Increased By 13.08% Their Shorts

Siga Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) had an increase of 13.08% in short interest. SIGA’s SI was 2.00M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 13.08% from 1.77 million shares previously. With 158,300 avg volume, 13 days are for Siga Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s short sellers to cover SIGA’s short positions. The SI to Siga Technologies Inc’s float is 2.58%. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 117,663 shares traded. SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) has declined 22.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGA News: 01/05/2018 SIGA Technologies Announces Favorable Outcome of Advisory Committee In Support of TPOXX®

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 7.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 81,298 shares with $11.35M value, down from 87,663 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $234.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.94. About 4.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold SIGA Technologies, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.06 million shares or 6.83% more from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assoc Lc stated it has 55,919 shares. Oaktree Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 159,782 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv owns 565,729 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 10,000 were reported by Creative Planning. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 272,897 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 101,884 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 186,841 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn reported 0% stake. Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 21,098 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA). Legal General Gp Public Llc invested in 0% or 8,464 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc owns 0% invested in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) for 4,584 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $100,300 activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider SAVAS PAUL G bought $49,500.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. The company has market cap of $415.77 million. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. It has a 0.98 P/E ratio.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 38,874 were reported by Family Capital Trust Com. Maryland has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communications Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 189,308 shares. Calamos Advsr has 1.44M shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 27,145 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi has invested 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc owns 19,251 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gru Ltd accumulated 196,000 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Glob Endowment Management Lp reported 3,250 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barrett Asset Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 347,250 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 1.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Accuvest Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 7,005 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd stated it has 275,107 shares. Neumann Mngmt Lc invested in 0.46% or 5,314 shares.

