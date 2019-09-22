Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lifted Position in Abbvie (ABBV); Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Westover Capital Advisors Boosted Holding by $340,740

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 68,846 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01M, up from 64,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97 million shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 180 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 2,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suncoast Equity Mgmt holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,181 shares. Jnba Advsrs has 1,106 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Interocean Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,008 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 700 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa invested in 1.38% or 5,217 shares. National Asset Management reported 10,051 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stelac Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrow Financial holds 8,554 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners reported 380 shares. Culbertson A N And has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 617,536 are owned by Voya Llc. Thomas White Intll Limited accumulated 1,311 shares. Strategic Global Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 982 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pick-Up: Musk Invokes Amazon’s Name Not In Vain; Using A Customer To Rake XPO – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon forecasts $639M Go revenue next year – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 GARP Stocks To Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,284 shares to 29,841 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,118 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 4,079 shares in its portfolio. American Century Cos invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). North Carolina-based Stearns Fin Group Inc has invested 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Llc reported 13,120 shares stake. Cap Ww Investors holds 0.14% or 7.94M shares in its portfolio. Westwood Gp owns 9,593 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr holds 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 8,823 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Shelter Mutual Insur holds 67,050 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.27% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 244,400 shares. Cannell Peter B And Company Inc reported 580,693 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund owns 0.45% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 30,830 shares. 7,935 are owned by Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Com. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Comm Ltd stated it has 73,962 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62M. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.