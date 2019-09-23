Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lifted Its Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $528,900; Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Holder Ledyard National Bank Has Raised Position

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 6,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,121 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 45,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.51. About 237,701 shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/15/2018 09:09 AM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 08:33 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 05:14 PM; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/08/2018 11:31 AM; 05/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/05/2018 03:45 PM; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Southwest Gas and Sub. at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/24/2018 02:57 PM; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/16/2018 12:53 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 10,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 178,806 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11M, up from 168,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.14. About 5.85M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Coca-Cola Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Canopy Growth Stock Needs to Be One of Your Main Cannabis Plays – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Day In Market History: Nintendo Is Founded – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.49% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Macnealy Hoover Investment Incorporated reported 38,922 shares. Moreover, Cook & Bynum Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 10.85% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Community Finance Svcs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.89% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 1.4% or 118,472 shares. Johnson Finance Grp accumulated 0.04% or 9,576 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Harbour Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.49% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 41,580 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,933 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cibc Mkts Inc invested in 1.90M shares or 0.43% of the stock. 25,238 were reported by Lvm Management Mi. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 78,630 shares. Old Republic holds 2.74% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.45% or 472,624 shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,641 shares to 384,334 shares, valued at $16.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,020 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Disc Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLY).

More notable recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest Gas to buy Linetec for $336M, launches 3.1M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Financially Strong Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SWX) 5.4% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold SWX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Commerce Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Prtnrs Lc reported 2,736 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 0.02% or 5.63 million shares. Pitcairn Co reported 3,837 shares stake. 38,917 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt Inc. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). New York-based Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). First Mercantile Company holds 0.02% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) or 2,000 shares. Horizon Inv Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,120 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 6,600 shares stake. Prudential Fin stated it has 267,104 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd has invested 0.41% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). State Street owns 1.73 million shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Sg Americas Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 6,898 shares.