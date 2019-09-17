Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $2.85 Million; Schwartz Investment Counsel Position in Diageo P L C (DEO) Has Lowered by $8.93 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 69.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 51,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 22,300 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, down from 74,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $163.9. About 348,630 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 21,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 356,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.81M, up from 335,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 13.59M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 20,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 792,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Top Alcohol Stocks to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why We Increased Our Stock Price Estimate For Diageo By 10 Percent – Forbes” published on May 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Diageo a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diageo declares GBP 1.6988 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo’s Chairman Just Spent $1.2 Million on Its Stock. Should You Buy, Too? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HoloLens 2 goes on sale next month – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montgomery Investment Mgmt holds 1.08% or 18,478 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 52,821 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Compton Capital Mngmt Ri reported 2.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duncker Streett invested in 1.76% or 58,537 shares. Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 613.01M shares. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 27.09 million shares. Provident Tru Company stated it has 5,862 shares. Oregon-based Pioneer Tru Fincl Bank N A Or has invested 5.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amg Natl Bancorp reported 15,574 shares. 15,139 were accumulated by Diker Mngmt Ltd Company. Acg Wealth holds 163,032 shares. Barbara Oil has 20,000 shares. Fort Point Ptnrs Ltd has 15,747 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Llc reported 100,475 shares.