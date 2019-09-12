Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lifted Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $508,144 as Market Value Declined; Unifirst Mass (UNF) Stake Boosted by Dsam Partners Llp

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (UNF) by 846.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 19,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The hedge fund held 21,443 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, up from 2,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Unifirst Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.34. About 121,408 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 1,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 24,368 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87M, up from 22,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $13.45 during the last trading session, reaching $382.94. About 8.41M shares traded or 85.96% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

