Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Arga Investment Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Bp Plc (BP) by $1.62 Million

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 89.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 37,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,625 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 42,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 9.84M shares traded or 75.91% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Renewables Growing Surprisingly Ffast–CERAWeek Market Talk; 26/04/2018 – BP Signs Production Agreement With Azerbaijan State Oil Company; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS PASS REMUNERATION RESOLUTION W/ 96.45% IN FAVOR; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Norwegian Oil Company Aker BP At ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RESOLUTION ON BUYBACKS; 10/04/2018 – BP Has 50% Interest in Alligin Field; Shell Has Other 50%; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Sees Long Goodbye for Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk; 09/04/2018 – BP: Project Producing 1B Cubic Feet of Gas/Day; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS GROWTH IN U.S. SHALE OUTPUT, OPEC’S ABILITY TO RAISE PRODUCTION WILL WEIGH ON PRICES

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.83B for 11.74 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) by 2.40M shares to 2.42M shares, valued at $24.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

