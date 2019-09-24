Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Decreased Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $884,735 as Stock Price Rose; Materialise Nv (MTLS) Market Valuation Rose While Primecap Management Company Lowered Its Stake by $376,561

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 11.90 million shares traded or 37.26% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Materialise Nv (MTLS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 19,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.40% . The institutional investor held 894,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.46 million, down from 914,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Materialise Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 62,531 shares traded. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 52.08% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MTLS News: 23/05/2018 – MAGSEIS ASA MSEIS.OL – COMPANY INFORMS THAT REFERENCED LOI WILL NOT MATERIALISE IN A SERVICE CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q Rev $54.1M; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 06/03/2018 – Materialise to Launch TRUMATCH® Personalized Solutions Shoulder System; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Net $1.83M; 06/03/2018 MATERIALISE NV QTRLY NET PROFIT 0.03 EUR PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/04/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC – “RB 2.0 IS EMBEDDING WELL” AND EXPECT TO SEE BENEFITS CONTINUE TO MATERIALISE; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Rev $53.6M; 23/05/2018 – Materialise and HP to Advance the Design and Creation of Customized 3D-Printed Footwear; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,882 shares to 107,692 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reported 1.91% stake. Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri holds 77,918 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. First Business Financial Serv stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 24,661 were accumulated by Fdx Advisors Inc. Dubuque Financial Bank & invested in 1.05% or 46,494 shares. Farmers Trust reported 7,736 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 8,328 shares. Fincl Svcs holds 0.21% or 6,868 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,348 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 1.04M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Haverford Fincl has 77,175 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has 0.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 514,382 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3,045 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt Company invested in 16,356 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. MTLS’s profit will be $1.59M for 154.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Materialise NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

