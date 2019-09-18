Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Decreased Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $884,735; As Agree Realty (ADC) Share Value Rose, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Increased Stake

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $136.91. About 2.07M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 959.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 660,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 729,329 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.71M, up from 68,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 65,680 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Lc holds 1.18% or 31,551 shares. Moreover, Curbstone Management has 0.99% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sequoia Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 16,933 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 5,534 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 9,345 are owned by Aureus Asset Management Ltd Com. Community Trust And Investment invested in 72,730 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt has 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,030 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgestream Ptnrs LP has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Apriem Advisors has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The California-based Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cumberland Prtnrs Limited owns 10,502 shares. 13,785 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Howe Rusling holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,564 shares. Karp Capital Mngmt Corp has 20,244 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Is Not in Danger from Apple TV+â€™s Discount Pricing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,305 shares to 44,257 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,692 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.69 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Agree Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:ADC) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 181,612 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $228.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 69,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. Shares for $50,603 were bought by Erlich Craig on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $642,000 was made by RAKOLTA JOHN JR on Wednesday, June 26.