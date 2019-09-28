Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Cut Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $884,735 as Stock Value Rose; Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) as Shares Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 8.79M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $361.03M, up from 6.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $41.09 lastly. It is down 21.27% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014)

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 857 shares to 13,945 shares, valued at $15.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

