Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreased Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Shares Rose; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Trimmed Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $10.20 Million as Stock Value Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS HAS BEGUN LAYING DOWN ITS FIBER-TO-THE-HOME NETWORK, WILL PROBABLY LAUNCH COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN THIRD QUARTER – CONF CALL; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – ON MARCH 29, UNIT AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2022 AND ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2024 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Hired Lobbying Firm Tied to Former Trump Aide Corey Lewandowski; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Debt at Sprint as Well as Lease Payments Supporting Spectrum Notes Are Expected to Receive Downstream Unsecured Guarantees From T-Mobile; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 million penalty for inserting false ring tones in rural U.S. calls; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint restart talks in effort to salvage merger, DJ reports; $TMUS & $S jump in after-hour…; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 266 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.07% stake. Tiger Eye Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3,253 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.13% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 344,110 shares. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Serv Limited has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Driehaus Lc stated it has 2,836 shares. 108,000 are held by Maplelane Capital Lc. Moreover, Next Group has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1,042 shares. Glazer Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 20,400 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Seatown Pte Ltd reported 80,788 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited holds 1.94% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 967,085 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92 million for 19.59 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 720,000 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $22.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,712 shares to 203,559 shares, valued at $40.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

