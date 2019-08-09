Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $365,904 as Stock Price Declined; Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Holder Tensile Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $1.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.64. About 176,860 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 9.22M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,908 shares to 87,663 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Cap reported 1.20M shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 33.65 million shares. Trustco Bank & Trust N Y has 36,583 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Company owns 1.77% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 21,787 shares. Naples Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 45,612 shares. Moon Management Limited Liability Corp reported 5,417 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.49% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.49% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Republic Investment holds 3.48M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 402,892 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Family Cap Trust holds 7,200 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Company holds 551,239 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Yhb holds 0.88% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 132,035 shares. Timber Creek Ltd Liability holds 30,318 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 33,848 shares.

