Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreased By $884,735 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Childrens Place (the (PLCE) Shorts Up By 3.34%

Childrens Place Inc (the (NASDAQ:PLCE) had an increase of 3.34% in short interest. PLCE’s SI was 6.42M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.34% from 6.21 million shares previously. With 677,300 avg volume, 10 days are for Childrens Place Inc (the (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s short sellers to cover PLCE’s short positions. The SI to Childrens Place Inc (the’s float is 41.24%. The stock increased 4.04% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 246,431 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC -SEES 25% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind StoneMor Partners, Carvana, Children’s Place, Orchids Paper Products, Aerojet Rock; 17/05/2018 – The Children’s Place Continues Capital Return Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees 2Q EPS 51c-EPS 61c; 10/05/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – The Children’s Place Continues Capital Return Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place: 10% off sale — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Expands Capital Return Program

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 7.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 81,298 shares with $11.35 million value, down from 87,663 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $238.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 2.15 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N

The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, The ChildrenÂ’s Place U.S. and The ChildrenÂ’s Place International. It has a 19.11 P/E ratio. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

More notable recent The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Childrenâ€™s Place Earnings: PLCE Stock Plunges Despite Q1 Beat – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The Children’s Place, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PLCE) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Children’s Place (PLCE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney CEO Bob Iger On Not Buying Twitter: The ‘Nastiness Is Extraordinary’ – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “One Major Difference Between Disney’s Original Series and Netflix’s – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 16.71% above currents $132.43 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “In-Line” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. UBS maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets.

