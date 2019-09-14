Kentucky Retirement Systems Cut Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $884,735 as Stock Price Rose; Mastercard (MA) Holder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Raised Its Holding

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 1,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 13,427 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, up from 11,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.97% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,799 shares to 19,015 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allianzgi Equity & Conv Inco (NIE) by 14,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,822 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,107 were reported by Country Club Tru Na. Wisconsin Cap Limited Liability Com owns 25,184 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.54% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 392,258 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,851 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested in 1.49% or 43,380 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 90 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Interocean Cap reported 0.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,843 are held by Hbk Invs Limited Partnership. Echo Street Capital Management Lc holds 208,549 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 460,555 shares. Bluemar Management Ltd Llc has 2.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 27,926 shares. Caxton Associates Lp has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.86% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

