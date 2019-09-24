Kentucky Retirement Systems Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake as Share Value Rose; Hg Vora Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stake by $10.00 Million

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80 million, down from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 6.59 million shares traded or 244.26% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.12 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 1,834 shares to 29,704 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05 million for 9.87 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.