Kentucky Retirement Systems Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holder Sun Life Financial Has Increased Holding by $951,876 as Share Value Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HIRES AMAZON’S ELKAN FOR ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE PUSH; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 2604.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 79,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 3,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 9.04 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 325 shares to 524 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 7,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).