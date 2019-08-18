Kentucky Retirement Systems Continues to Hold Position in Dominion Energy (D); Starboard Value LP Has Trimmed Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $88.13 Million

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.36 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 839,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.60 million, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.34M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0.37% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Eastern Retail Bank has 0.22% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 16,598 were accumulated by Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Com. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 4,910 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 3,211 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Com Inc reported 112,631 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0.13% or 665,051 shares. Stewart And Patten Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 2,698 shares. Alabama-based Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 37,909 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd. Fred Alger Management invested in 0% or 65 shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Parsec Fincl Management stated it has 8,822 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc National Bank Usa has invested 0.12% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Zeke Ltd Com has 4,340 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.19% or 4,631 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.16% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 9,199 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has 223,104 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 59,544 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 7,045 were reported by Pennsylvania Trust Company. Nomura has 13,613 shares. Hartford Inv has 0.08% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Manchester Cap Management Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 68 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 347,099 shares. 1,200 are held by Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada. Boston Family Office Limited Co accumulated 96,132 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 1.66 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.83M for 26.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.