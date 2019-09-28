Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosted Position in Coca Cola Co (KO); As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Market Value Declined, Strategic Global Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 10,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 178,806 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11 million, up from 168,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.05M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 113.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 370,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 696,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.00 million, up from 326,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $106.53. About 2.44M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $469.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,709 shares to 45,687 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,692 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NXP Semi +1.1% after upbeat forward guidance – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NXPI Stock Chasing Triple-Digit Territory as Bull Signals Flash – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NXP Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Loop bullish on NXP Semi valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is NXP Semiconductors a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grisanti Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Creative Planning reported 582,756 shares stake. Epoch Inv Ptnrs owns 4.39M shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 93,720 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd invested in 1,820 shares. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.43% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Brown Brothers Harriman And has 365,260 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rafferty Asset Management Lc accumulated 11,167 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 8.24M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0.62% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Permit Lc has invested 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Oakworth Capital holds 65,682 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.61% or 20.56M shares.