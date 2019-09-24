Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosted Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding; Misonix (MSON) Has 2.67 Sentiment

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 6.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired 5,370 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 82,158 shares with $6.91 million value, up from 76,788 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $146.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 997,924 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates

Misonix Inc (MSON) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.54, from 2.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 32 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 12 cut down and sold stakes in Misonix Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 2.62 million shares, up from 1.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Misonix Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 20.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $24,436 activity.

Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Misonix, Inc. for 93,045 shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 84,380 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 102,733 shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.36% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,900 shares.

The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 7,342 shares traded. Misonix, Inc. (MSON) has risen 40.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MSON News: 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q Rev $12.4M; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q EPS 23c; 07/05/2018 – Misonix Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC – INCREASING TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TO BETWEEN $35 MLN AND $36 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC QTRLY SHR $0.23; 22/04/2018 DJ Misonix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSON)

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $187.00 million. The firm offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications.

