Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

We are comparing Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 8 6.20 N/A 0.06 120.63 Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 20 2.94 N/A 0.65 31.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 0.8% 0.2% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Provident Financial Holdings Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 55.3%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 61.58%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.6% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -0.65% 0.8% -0.65% 1.33% -12.13% 9.99% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. -1.66% -3.35% 4.69% 17.01% 12.76% 34%

For the past year Kentucky First Federal Bancorp was less bullish than Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Provident Financial Holdings Inc. beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.