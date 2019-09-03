Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 8 6.31 N/A 0.06 120.63 Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 17 3.88 N/A 0.79 24.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is presently more expensive than Live Oak Bancshares Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 0.8% 0.2% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.47 shows that Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares and 51.7% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 61.58% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s shares. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -0.65% 0.8% -0.65% 1.33% -12.13% 9.99% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 15.21% 13.59% 13.86% 41.5% -31.08% 31.47%

For the past year Kentucky First Federal Bancorp was less bullish than Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.