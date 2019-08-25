Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 8 6.52 N/A 0.06 120.63 Investors Bancorp Inc. 12 4.54 N/A 0.66 17.16

In table 1 we can see Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Investors Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Investors Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Investors Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Investors Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 0.8% 0.2% Investors Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.47 shows that Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Investors Bancorp Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Investors Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 75.1%. Insiders owned roughly 61.58% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Investors Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -0.65% 0.8% -0.65% 1.33% -12.13% 9.99% Investors Bancorp Inc. -0.61% 2.07% -2.41% -3.48% -9.98% 9.23%

For the past year Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than Investors Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Investors Bancorp Inc. beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers deposit products, such as savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio includes multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 151 offices in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.