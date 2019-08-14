Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)’s Financial Results Comparing With HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 8 6.87 N/A 0.06 120.63 HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56

Demonstrates Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and HopFed Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. HopFed Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is currently more expensive than HopFed Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 0.8% 0.2% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, HopFed Bancorp Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and HopFed Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 50.5%. Insiders held 61.58% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares. Competitively, HopFed Bancorp Inc. has 19.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -0.65% 0.8% -0.65% 1.33% -12.13% 9.99% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95%

For the past year Kentucky First Federal Bancorp was less bullish than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Summary

HopFed Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.