Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 8 6.61 N/A 0.06 122.86 First Defiance Financial Corp. 29 3.59 N/A 2.26 12.90

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Defiance Financial Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First Defiance Financial Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and First Defiance Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 1.8% 0.4% First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.51 beta means Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s volatility is 49.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. First Defiance Financial Corp.’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.94 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and First Defiance Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.9% and 67.2%. Insiders held roughly 61.58% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s shares. Competitively, First Defiance Financial Corp. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 4.59% 2.69% 9.48% -1.4% -13.03% 12.01% First Defiance Financial Corp. -2.68% -0.14% -1.95% 6.52% -3.4% 18.73%

For the past year Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has weaker performance than First Defiance Financial Corp.

Summary

First Defiance Financial Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.