Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) to pay $0.10 on Aug 12, 2019; Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 47 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 42 cut down and sold their stock positions in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 9.97 million shares, up from 9.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Washington Trust Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 28 Increased: 35 New Position: 12.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) is expected to pay $0.10 on Aug 12, 2019. (NASDAQ:KFFB) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s current price of $7.54 translates into 1.33% yield. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 1,521 shares traded. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) has declined 13.03% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KFFB News: 08/05/2018 – KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP KFFB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.02; 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Releases Earnings; 04/04/2018 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFFB)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $26,500 activity.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Washington Trust Company that offers various banking and financial services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $899.33 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. It has a 12.98 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing checking, noninterest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and retirement deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as debit card, ATM, telephone banking, Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services.

Washington Trust Co holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. for 829,844 shares. New England Research & Management Inc. owns 72,172 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. has 0.74% invested in the company for 94,500 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Management Lp has invested 0.37% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 749,545 shares.

More notable recent Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MicroVision to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Petrobras eyes exit from Brazil bourse’s good governance program – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 38,938 shares traded or 29.56% up from the average. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) has declined 7.14% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 06/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST: EDWARD HANDY ASSUMES ROLE OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP INC – THE DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A FOUR CENT PER SHARE INCREASE OVER MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID; 06/03/2018 Washington Trust Completes Executive Leadership Transition; 24/04/2018 – Washington Trust Annual Meeting Highlights Record 2017 Performance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WASH); 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 43C-SHR FROM 39C, EST 39C; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Howes to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 226,799 shares or 8.63% more from 208,776 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) for 1,000 shares. 1,204 are held by Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB). Arbiter Partners Cap Lc has 0.1% invested in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) for 68,283 shares. Farmers Financial Bank accumulated 16,209 shares. Huntington Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) for 200 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB). Blackrock Inc holds 1,421 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) for 4,504 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB). Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn has invested 0% in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB). Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% or 2,411 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp accumulated 15,005 shares or 0% of the stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding firm for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $62.81 million. The Company’s deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 119.68 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans.

More notable recent Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/05/2019: AVAL,DB,KFFB – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: PAA, PAGP, SCM, KFFB – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shareholders Are Down 16% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Initiation of New Stock Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.