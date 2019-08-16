Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) and Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 8 6.62 N/A 0.06 120.63 Timberland Bancorp Inc. 28 3.09 N/A 2.67 10.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp Inc. Timberland Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 0.8% 0.2% Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.47 shows that Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares and 55.3% of Timberland Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 61.58% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares. Competitively, 1.6% are Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -0.65% 0.8% -0.65% 1.33% -12.13% 9.99% Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37%

For the past year Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has weaker performance than Timberland Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.