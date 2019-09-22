Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Savings & Loans company, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has 3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has 61.58% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 0.80% 0.20% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp N/A 8 120.63 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.50

As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -21.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -0.65% 0.8% -0.65% 1.33% -12.13% 9.99% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Kentucky First Federal Bancorp was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.47. In other hand, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s rivals have beta of 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s peers beat Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.