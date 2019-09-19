Kensico Capital Management Upped Its Sealed Air New (SEE) Position by $22.03 Million as Market Value Declined; Firefly Value Partners LP Continues to Hold Holding in Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 524,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 6.16M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263.31 million, up from 5.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.59. About 1.27M shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 163.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 7.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 11.46M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.25 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 2.90M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 206,000 shares to 2.86 million shares, valued at $260.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 344,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,400 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. $35,700 worth of stock was bought by HICKS QUENTIN R on Friday, August 30. 15,000 Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares with value of $36,300 were bought by Craine Patrick K..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 317 were reported by Assetmark. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 785,769 shares or 0% of the stock. Corecommodity Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.55% or 202,460 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 49,275 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1.33M shares. Moreover, Carlson Capital LP has 0.04% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Hrt Financial Lc holds 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 11,593 shares. Stifel Corporation has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Moreover, Amp Cap Ltd has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 24,700 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Voya Investment Ltd Liability invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Alberta Mgmt Corporation reported 62,300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 549 shares.