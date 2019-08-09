Kensico Capital Management Upped Holding in Fiserv (FISV) as Stock Price Rose; Alphamark Advisors Holds Stake in Nokia (NOK)

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 3.41M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 18495533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 554,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 554,869 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 3 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 22.13 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Networks Margins Weighed by Soft 1Q in North America; 13/03/2018 – Finland invests $1 billion in Nokia to boost national influence; 19/04/2018 – 42Q to Showcase Cloud Manufacturing Solution with Nokia at Hannover Messe; 31/05/2018 – Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS EFFECTIVE UNTIL NOV 30, 2019 AND IT TERMINATED CORRESPONDING REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION GRANTED ON MAY 23, 2017; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO ELECT TEN MEMBERS TO BOARD OF NOKIA; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Clear Path to Market Share Gains This Year; 21/03/2018 – Northern lights Nokia and Ericsson’s […]; 21/03/2018 – French lawmakers seek scrutiny over Macron on foreign takeovers; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Expects Networks Business to Outperform Primary Addressable Market in FY18

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technology (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,535 shares to 18,269 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 368,800 shares to 9.25M shares, valued at $191.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).