Kensico Capital Management Trimmed Visa (V) Holding; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 9.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 309,100 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Kensico Capital Management Corp holds 2.86M shares with $447.03M value, down from 3.17M last quarter. Visa Inc now has $405.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $181.19. About 1.90M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kelt Exploration has $9 highest and $7 lowest target. $8’s average target is 186.23% above currents $2.795 stock price. Kelt Exploration had 3 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Macquarie Research. See Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) latest ratings:

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company has market cap of $514.94 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned interests in approximately 856,754 net acres of developed and undeveloped land. It has a 27.95 P/E ratio. It also had proved developed producing reserves of 34.5 million barrels of oil equivalent ; total proved reserves of 108.2 million BOE; and total proved plus probable reserves of 194.1 million BOE.

The stock increased 1.27% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.795. About 326,829 shares traded. Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57's average target is 4.07% above currents $181.19 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130 worth of stock.