Kensico Capital Management Trimmed Sealed Air New (SEE) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Southport Management Cut Its Air Lease (AL) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 224,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 5.63M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.34M, down from 5.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 1.18 million shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 420,556 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SEE’s profit will be $99.17M for 15.69 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.09M shares to 5.66 million shares, valued at $210.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 43,707 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 156,768 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd holds 0% or 11,445 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 323,692 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Mgmt holds 0.07% or 37,700 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Co has 1.35M shares. 6,328 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 107,038 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 1,493 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 826,807 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 159 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Communication Na has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Selz Capital Ltd has 1.19 million shares for 7.84% of their portfolio. Marathon Capital Mngmt has 1.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.