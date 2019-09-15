Kensico Capital Management Trimmed Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $4.26 Million as Stock Price Rose; Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Upped Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $4.25 Million as Shares Declined

Oak Hill Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 128.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp bought 193,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 343,044 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86 million shares traded or 127.05% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 62,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 11.48 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $786.09 million, down from 11.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 1.96M shares traded or 10.95% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 223,100 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $225.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 524,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0% or 18,596 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 12,306 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt accumulated 87,425 shares. Hightower Lc holds 0.01% or 18,467 shares. Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd has 0.07% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,155 shares. Jnba Advsr invested in 0% or 100 shares. Tcw Grp Inc reported 12,865 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American International stated it has 4,878 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Columbus Hill Mgmt LP has invested 0.13% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 883,851 are held by Anchor Bolt Cap L P. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 44,962 shares. Bessemer Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com owns 28,320 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 9,927 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Networks invested in 125 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36 million for 81.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 24,205 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 20,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York accumulated 12,535 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 200,024 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 950,357 shares stake. New Generation Limited Liability holds 279,492 shares or 5.05% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Communication accumulated 6,809 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,203 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 250 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hound Limited Liability accumulated 6.09 million shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 500 were reported by Salem Counselors. Barclays Public Limited owns 2.68M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 47,492 shares.

