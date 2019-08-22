Kensico Capital Management Trimmed By $7.38 Million Its Eqt (EQT) Position; PHX ENERGY SERVICES ORDINARY SHARE (PHXHF) Shorts Increased By 21.43%

PHX ENERGY SERVICES CORP ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had an increase of 21.43% in short interest. PHXHF’s SI was 1,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.43% from 1,400 shares previously. It closed at $1.94 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased Eqt Corp (EQT) stake by 3.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 368,800 shares as Eqt Corp (EQT)’s stock declined 24.75%. The Kensico Capital Management Corp holds 9.25 million shares with $191.87 million value, down from 9.62 million last quarter. Eqt Corp now has $2.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 3.79M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII BUYS FACILE.IT; 16/05/2018 – SIVANTOS IPO MAY COME IN SOME YEARS, EQT’S BRENNECKE TELLS FAZ; 05/04/2018 – EQT Mid Market Europe to Invest in BBS Automation; 27/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Infrastructure to sell IslaLink to Fiera Infrastructure; 09/05/2018 – EQT’S NORDIC AVIATION SAID TO ATTRACT BLACKSTONE, CHINA’S AVIC; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – JERRY ASHCROFT WILL REPLACE SCHLOTTERBECK AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Loss/Shr $5.99; 16/05/2018 – EQT FUNDS, OWNERS OF SIVANTOS, AND THE TØPHOLM AND WESTERMANN FAMILIES, OWNERS OF WIDEX, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE AGREED TERMS TO MERGE THE TWO COMPANIES; 23/05/2018 – EQT ACQUIRES ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 15/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: BREAKING: Schlotterbeck quits as EQT CEO

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $612,567 activity. MacCleary Gerald F. had bought 1,085 shares worth $22,503 on Monday, April 1. Centofanti Erin R. had bought 7,765 shares worth $161,745. 6,000 shares were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue, worth $118,740 on Thursday, March 14. $263,328 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph. $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Rice Daniel J. IV on Monday, April 1. 1,205 shares were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr., worth $24,992 on Monday, April 1.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 7,810 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 91,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 22,297 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Company owns 10,400 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakworth holds 148 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 5,396 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp has 21,998 shares. 2,623 were reported by Whittier Of Nevada. S&Co Incorporated reported 1.28% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Adage Capital Partners Grp Lc reported 574,940 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 10.27 million shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 165,719 shares. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 4.74M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 90,770 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation has $24 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 44.99% above currents $11.38 stock price. EQT Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating.