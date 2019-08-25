Kensico Capital Management Trimmed By $11.96 Million Its Olin (OLN) Position; Washington Trust Company Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased Olin Corp (OLN) stake by 6.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 519,800 shares as Olin Corp (OLN)’s stock declined 4.97%. The Kensico Capital Management Corp holds 7.77 million shares with $179.82M value, down from 8.29M last quarter. Olin Corp now has $2.53B valuation. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 3.67M shares traded or 56.77% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Washington Trust Company increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company acquired 7,162 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Washington Trust Company holds 285,443 shares with $35.83 million value, up from 278,281 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.60% above currents $133.39 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 405,100 shares. Df Dent & Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 107,701 shares. Associated Banc holds 3.97% or 583,924 shares. Capstone Fin Advsrs owns 6,662 shares. Richard C Young And Co Limited owns 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 47,957 shares. Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 4,430 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1,935 shares. Old Natl Bank In invested in 251,388 shares. 700,808 were accumulated by Whittier Tru. Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3.13% stake. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 14,952 shares. Flow Traders Us Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,541 shares. 254,611 were accumulated by Guardian Capital L P. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Co reported 580,778 shares. Golub Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 394,746 shares or 4.04% of all its holdings.

Washington Trust Company decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 14,372 shares to 341,826 valued at $54.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 1,068 shares and now owns 30,151 shares. Booking Holdings Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Olin Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:OLN) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Olin (NYSE:OLN) Share Price Is Down 26% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 1,676 shares. 204,862 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp. 100 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 304,032 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Carroll Financial Associate has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 109 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% or 65,881 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 13,469 shares. Shapiro Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 9,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 17,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity invested in 0.03% or 219,102 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 195,550 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Olin has $32 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 73.07% above currents $15.41 stock price. Olin had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. The stock of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Alembic. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $2300 target.