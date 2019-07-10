Kensico Capital Management Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Lifted as Market Value Rose; As Wd (WDFC) Market Value Declined, Conestoga Capital Advisors Lifted Its Position

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $93.84. About 3.10 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 257,713 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.67 million, up from 252,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $161.35. About 172,440 shares traded or 71.25% up from the average. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 46,826 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $56.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 309,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 125,000 shares to 4.21M shares, valued at $738.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 368,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,927 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.