Kensico Capital Management Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Cut as Market Value Rose; Price T Rowe Associates Cut Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position by $243.81 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc analyzed 2.49M shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265.92M, down from 5.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 460,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.55M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789.33 million, down from 12.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 657,049 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 322,100 shares to 7.23M shares, valued at $138.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 75.95 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 13,904 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 5,194 shares. Frontier Investment Management Co reported 32,319 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Castleark Limited Liability Corp owns 118,690 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,862 shares stake. Hanseatic Mngmt Serv invested in 4,836 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Limited Company holds 5,294 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Qs Investors Limited holds 0.02% or 26,155 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 20,375 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn invested in 150 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Rare Infrastructure Ltd reported 4.85% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0.02% or 850 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Us National Bank De holds 15,876 shares. Echo Street Capital Limited Com has invested 0.12% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 3.75% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 3.76 million shares. Parametric Assoc reported 29,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,188 were reported by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Harvest Ltd Llc reported 4,000 shares. Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 96,605 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 53,095 shares. Sei Invs invested in 1,111 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 378,370 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.46% or 23,372 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 30,515 shares. Prudential Fin Inc holds 0% or 3,306 shares.