Kensico Capital Management Raised Ebay (EBAY) Holding by $77.30 Million; As Allstate (ALL) Market Value Rose, Eagle Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $4.10 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37 million, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 3.42M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 157.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 43,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 27,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.63. About 1.04M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 50,508 shares to 24,975 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,234 shares, and cut its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Llc has invested 0.31% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). The North Carolina-based First Personal Ser has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 101,873 shares. Moody Bankshares Division holds 0.11% or 41,887 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Comml Bank reported 26,546 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 938 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rnc Cap Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 3,629 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation has 0.11% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 122,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 698,189 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 6,778 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Halbert Hargrove Russell has invested 1.51% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 0.03% or 7,645 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 13,822 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc owns 859 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 137,331 shares. New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Lp has invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Susquehanna Gru Llp has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 81,578 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc has invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Lindsell Train Limited holds 6.37% or 8.87M shares in its portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Com holds 3.69% or 401,641 shares in its portfolio. Troy Asset Mgmt holds 0.89% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 488,178 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors invested in 5,497 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd reported 3.36M shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,371 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 354,746 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 38,475 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 40,593 shares stake.

