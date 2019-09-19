Kensico Capital Management Position in Olin (OLN) Upped as Share Price Declined; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stake Has Upped by Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 401,494 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 7.80M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.86 million, up from 7.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 1.06 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $90.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 6,974 shares to 25,077 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 16,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,713 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% or 7,811 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Management New York owns 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 26,782 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Huntington Comml Bank owns 10,137 shares. Narwhal has 24,996 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has 87,574 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 285,781 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Bb&T Securities Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 35,007 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.08% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 11,024 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru reported 157,051 shares stake. 122,209 were reported by Palouse Capital Incorporated.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 115 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 42,100 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 48,248 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 8.44M shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 119,652 shares. Kennedy Mngmt invested in 273,729 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 12,478 are owned by Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 9,207 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 283 shares. Nomura has 10,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kensico Cap Mgmt Corp stated it has 3.1% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). First Tru Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 74,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc reported 31,742 shares. Ls Investment Ltd invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 665,200 shares to 7.80 million shares, valued at $281.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 63,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,100 shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. The insider VERMILLION TERESA M bought $10,872. $85,000 worth of stock was bought by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12. Sutton Scott McDougald bought $234,882 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Friday, August 23. 10,000 shares were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT, worth $178,490. $4,479 worth of stock was bought by Shipp Earl L on Tuesday, August 6.