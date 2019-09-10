Kensico Capital Management Position in Ebay (EBAY) Has Raised by $77.30 Million as Market Value Rose; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Decreased Stake in Sony (SNE) by $1.61 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 38,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 106,390 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 144,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $59.33. About 38,828 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 21/03/2018 – Variety: L.A. Reid’s First Post-Sony Signing Is a Member of Outkast; 15/03/2018 – Variety: Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz Named Co-Heads of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions; 07/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Dapper Dan biopic in the works from Sony, Jerrod Carmichael; 21/05/2018 – Sony said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sony Corporation of America, reached an agreement with Mubadala Investment Company to buy all of the latter’s interest in EMI Music Publishing; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Emi Music’s B1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Not Impacted By Sony’s Buyout Of The Company To Gain Majority Control; 21/05/2018 – Sony Expects to Pay Cash Consideration of About $2.3B; 25/04/2018 – CLEARVIEW WEALTH LTD CVW.AX – ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SONY LIFE; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Net Y490.79B Vs Net Y73.29B; 03/04/2018 – Sony Music’s Spotify Stake Worth at Least $1.63 Billion

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37 million, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 198,327 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. SNE’s profit will be $1.29B for 13.73 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 210,690 shares to 789,783 shares, valued at $59.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 118,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Midstream.

