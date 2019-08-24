Kensico Capital Management Position in Aramark (ARMK) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Ack Asset Management Has Upped Its Pwr (PWR) Position by $9.28 Billion

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 337,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The hedge fund held 8.46M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.13M, down from 8.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 1.32 million shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 06/03/2018 Aramark Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK ARMK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $2.20 TO $2.30 INCLUDING ITEMS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Hilton, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Aramark; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 24/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Aramark Campus Services, LLC – 06/30/2018; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 18/04/2018 – Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2018 Earnings; 24/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR ARAMARK CAMPUS SERVICES AFFECTS 147

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pwr (PWR) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 290,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 745,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83 billion, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pwr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 1.77M shares traded or 33.25% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold ARMK shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 16.02M shares. 474,608 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id has invested 0.75% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Secor Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 79,050 shares. Pnc Services Gp Inc reported 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 910,201 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). 5.65M were reported by First Manhattan. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 6,927 shares or 0% of the stock. Mariner Lc reported 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Vaughan Nelson Limited Partnership holds 0.32% or 801,980 shares. Amer Intl Gp Inc holds 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) or 4,282 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 322,100 shares to 7.23M shares, valued at $138.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trns (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 40,600 shares to 344,400 shares, valued at $5.67B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vrrm by 830,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aaxn.

