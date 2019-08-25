Kensico Capital Management Lowered Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $38.43 Million; Bank Of The West Has Upped Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $2.08 Million

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 1,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,013 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.61M, up from 9,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post; 04/04/2018 – The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video); 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 20/04/2018 – Reckitt takes hit from stumbling Scholl and price pressure; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 3.95M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.33 million, down from 5.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 1.20M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust reported 3.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sentinel Trust Lba stated it has 240 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc reported 202 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 1.71M shares. Crystal Rock Capital accumulated 3.13% or 2,380 shares. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas stated it has 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Washington accumulated 2.72% or 3,014 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 7,545 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assocs reported 11,113 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 5% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 267,072 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Jnba Advisors holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,098 shares. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 4,945 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,408 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 62,219 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,068 shares to 12,085 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 11,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,015 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 170,241 shares to 3.99 million shares, valued at $35.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.44 million for 56.45 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 51 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 25,519 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 13,100 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 83,667 shares. Pentwater Mngmt LP holds 0.32% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 900,000 shares. Moore Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.97% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Btg Pactual Glob Asset Limited reported 20,000 shares stake. Levin Capital Strategies Lp invested in 493,371 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 16,880 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin invested in 0% or 33,497 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn LP invested in 21,924 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tcw Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Magnetar Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,815 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc holds 0.61% or 21,445 shares in its portfolio.