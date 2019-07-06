Kensico Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $21.88 Million as Market Value Rose; As Addus Homecare (ADUS) Share Price Rose, Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $441,063

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $738.26 million, down from 4.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 638,803 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 7,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,752 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 209,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 64,566 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.13 million for 41.10 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $32.71 million activity. Shares for $32.60 million were sold by ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. on Tuesday, June 11. On Thursday, January 17 BICKHAM W BRADLEY sold $45,212 worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) or 705 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuberger Berman Mlp Income by 112,143 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $14.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 8,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 322,100 shares to 7.23M shares, valued at $138.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

