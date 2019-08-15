Kensico Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $132.84 Million as Market Value Rose; U S G (USG) Holder Yakira Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.20 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 3.93 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 120,343 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 148,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SEES USG NEEDING ‘SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT’; 12/04/2018 – USG Board Sends Letter to Stockholders Urging Them to Vote for the election of Its Independent Directors; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD SAYS IT `WILL NOT YIELD TO THIS PRESSURE’; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THAT FOR 18 YEARS, USG HASN’T WORKED OUT THAT WELL; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s Knauf in $6.6bn bid for building materials group USG; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON KNAUF PROPOSAL FOR USG BOARD; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS IN LETTER CONTINUES TO DENY OR DELAY RESPONSE TO REQUEST, WILL UNFORTUNATELY HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO COMMENCE ACTION IN COURTS; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS ON APRIL 16, DELIVERED LETTER TO BOARD OF USG CORP – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – USG, KNAUF ENTERED 2-YEAR CONFIDENTIALITY PACT ON MAY 4; 12/04/2018 – USG CORP – SENT LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS URGING THEM TO VOTE FOR ELECTION OF USG’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 309,100 shares to 2.86 million shares, valued at $447.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 1.49M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infrareit Inc by 172,599 shares to 194,073 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 70,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).

