Kensico Capital Management Lifted Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $132.84 Million as Share Value Rose; Harbour Investment Management Cut Its Boeing Company (BA) Position by $379,857

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 1.96 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $331.94. About 1.78M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY TO REACH OUT TO PRIVATE FIRMS TO TERMINATE WITHIN NEXT 90 DAYS SPECIFIC CIVIL AVIATION LICENSES RELATED TO IRAN- SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Co invested in 838 shares. Schulhoff holds 1,655 shares. 2,710 were reported by Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Financial Consulate Inc has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.29% or 9,110 shares. M&T Fincl Bank reported 231,867 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Suntrust Banks owns 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 111,928 shares. Aldebaran Fin Inc holds 0.95% or 3,548 shares. S&T Retail Bank Pa stated it has 3,298 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bank holds 0.16% or 1,872 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership owns 788 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak holds 1,066 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hamel Associate Inc has 1.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.43 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

