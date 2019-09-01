Kensico Capital Management Increases Stake in Fiserv (FISV); Radnet (RDNT) Market Value Rose While Moab Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $13.11 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 2.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25 million, down from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $697.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 205,125 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investment Of America Incorporated reported 3.8% stake. 15,671 were accumulated by Argent Tru Co. Dana Invest Advisors Incorporated accumulated 2,974 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ent Financial Svcs has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 47.20M shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,404 shares. Qs owns 9,510 shares. Da Davidson And Co holds 18,956 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Llc invested in 0.45% or 23,476 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 8,939 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Financial Counselors Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,689 shares. Hills Bank & Trust Trust invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 48,100 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $194.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 368,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,927 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).